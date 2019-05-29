Six Flags New England unveils new, dark ride

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Six Flags New England unveiled their newest ride Wednesday!

According to Six Flags New England Spokesperson, Jennifer McGrath, the CYBORG Hyper Drive officially opened to park-goers Wednesday and is the park’s first dark ride since 1999.

McGrath said the ride is a partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products on behalf of DC. CYBORG Hyper Drive allows riders to become immersed in a DC superhero storyline with digital, lighting, and holographic effects.

“Our DC-branded attractions are extremely popular with our guests and we are excited to add another cutting-edge attraction bearing Cyborg’s name to our already epic lineup,” said Six Flags New England President, Pete Carmichael.

