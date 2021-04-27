Six Flags New England will be able to reopen in Phase 4, Step 2

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Six Flags New England will be reopening for the first time in over a year and not only is it a good thing for the park but for those employed there too.

Amusement parks are just one of the many industries that can reopen on Monday, May 10th. Six Flags will be able to operate at 50 percent capacity. They’ll have to follow all state and federal guidelines pertaining to socially distancing, disinfecting, and stay up to date on mask protocols.

The state reopening is in about three weeks which is right in time for the summer season. Every year, the park employs thousands of western Massachusetts residents.

Throughout their shutdown, Six Flags has been working to hire people for this summer anticipating their reopening. Six Flags is looking for all positions, including rides, security, and retail.