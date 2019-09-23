Six Flags New England’s 30-Hour Coffin Challenge returns!

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Six Flags New England’s 2nd annual 30-Hour Coffin Challenge returns and for the first time, there can only be one champion!

According to a news release sent to 22News, this challenge will take place Saturday, October 12 through Sunday October 13.

Six thrill-seekers will spend 30 consecutive hours confined in a life-size coffin. (bathroom breaks, meal breaks and ample fear tactics will be provided)

To make this challenge even more frightful this year, all six participants are required to complete a random selection of challenges that include being blindfolded, riding thrill rides, eating insects, holding a snack and more!

Applicants 18 years and older interested in participating can register from Monday, September 23 to Sunday, September 29.

All applicants should be prepared to explain “Why do you want to take the 30-Hour Coffin Challenge at Six Flags?” in 100 words or less.

Finalists will receive 2020 Gold Season passes, 2019 Haunted House passes, and Exit passes. The winner will receive those passes as well as a check for $600!