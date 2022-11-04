AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Six Flags New England’s Fright Fest will offer an additional weekend for last scares.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Six Flags New England, this chilling event will extend to Sunday, November 6th. Fright Fest features attractions such as Terror Tales, Aftermath ZOMBIE’S REVENGE, Midnight Mansion, and more. There is also entertainment including Midnight Uprising, The Awakening, Mort’s Used Coffins, and more.

Kids are invited to the all-new Kids Boo Fest, which is a daytime event with Halloween activities, entertainment, Trick-or-Treat trail, a hay maze, a pumpkin patch, and other not-so-scary experiences. After 6:00 p.m., however, Fright Fest is not recommended for kids 12 and under.

The Last Scare Lineup includes: