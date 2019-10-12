Six Flags New Englands hosts 30-Hour Coffin Challenge Saturday

Breaking News
AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Six Flags New England is hosting its 30-Hour Coffin Challenge Saturday afternoon.

According to a news release sent to 22News, six contestants will compete in the challenge up until 6:00 p.m. Sunday, October 13.

With a new catch this year, Six Flags requires the competitors to complete additional challenges throughout the 30-hour contest.

Those additional challenges include the following:

  • Ride New England SkyScreamer (Backwards)
  • Hold a snake for 1 minute
  • Be blindfolded for an hour
  • Play “what’s in the box?”  
  • Eat a jar of baby food
  • Eat two super sour candies (i.e. very intense)
  • Eat a jalapeno
  • Eat chicken liver  
  • Eat a dried cricket
  • Eat dried larvae
  • Eat a tablespoon of horseradish
  • Ride Night Wing  

FAQs

We don't mean to scare you. Oh wait, we do! So plan your Fright Fest trip accordingly. You've been warned.

Posted by Six Flags on Thursday, October 10, 2019

The winner of the challenge will receive a check for $600, a pair of 2020 Gold Season Passes, 2019 Haunted House Passes, and a pair of Exit Passes which give you access to premium rides.

