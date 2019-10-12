Six Flags New Englands hosts 30-Hour Coffin Challenge Saturday

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Six Flags New England is hosting its 30-Hour Coffin Challenge Saturday afternoon.
According to a news release sent to 22News, six contestants will compete in the challenge up until 6:00 p.m. Sunday, October 13.
With a new catch this year, Six Flags requires the competitors to complete additional challenges throughout the 30-hour contest.
Those additional challenges include the following:
- Ride New England SkyScreamer (Backwards)
- Hold a snake for 1 minute
- Be blindfolded for an hour
- Play “what’s in the box?”
- Eat a jar of baby food
- Eat two super sour candies (i.e. very intense)
- Eat a jalapeno
- Eat chicken liver
- Eat a dried cricket
- Eat dried larvae
- Eat a tablespoon of horseradish
- Ride Night Wing
Click here to view the six contestants!
The winner of the challenge will receive a check for $600, a pair of 2020 Gold Season Passes, 2019 Haunted House Passes, and a pair of Exit Passes which give you access to premium rides.