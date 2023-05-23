AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Six Flags New England announced its newest ride, Dino Off-Road Adventure, is opening on Saturday.

The Dino Off-Road Adventure is the first of its kind in New England that integrates the latest in animatronic technology and innovation with life-size dinosaurs. It includes thematic elements, state-of-the-art sound, interactive Adventure Guides, a water feature, educational components, a dinosaur-themed restaurant called Fossil Fuel, and more.

This summer, Six Flags New England is launching its PRIDE event, Fourth of July Fireworks, nighttime celebrations, and a new VIP Lounge. The following description was sent to 22News from Six Flags New England:

NEW FOR 2023, PRIDE (Weekends and select days in June)–Six Flags proudly celebrates diversity and inclusion with the region’s largest PRIDE event! Join us for music, dancing, colorful treats, festive displays, engaging photo opportunities, and weekend entertainment in support of LGBTQIA+ organizations, friends, and allies.

(Weekends and select days in June)–Six Flags proudly celebrates diversity and inclusion with the region’s largest PRIDE event! Join us for music, dancing, colorful treats, festive displays, engaging photo opportunities, and weekend entertainment in support of LGBTQIA+ organizations, friends, and allies. July 4 th Fireworks Celebration Presented by Coca Cola (7/1-7/4) –guests are invited to celebrate America’s Birthday at New England’s largest theme park. The property will be transformed into red, white and blue while offering thrills, Americana treats, Patriotic songs, and nightly firework displays.

(7/1-7/4) –guests are invited to celebrate America’s Birthday at New England’s largest theme park. The property will be transformed into red, white and blue while offering thrills, Americana treats, Patriotic songs, and nightly firework displays. NEW FOR 2023, Summer Celebration (7/7-8/27) – Six Flags New England is premiering the region’s largest nighttime summer celebration in New England. Guests will enjoy weekend entertainment, dance parties, world-class entertainment, fireworks on select nights, character meet and greets and more.

(7/7-8/27) – Six Flags New England is premiering the region’s largest nighttime summer celebration in New England. Guests will enjoy weekend entertainment, dance parties, world-class entertainment, fireworks on select nights, character meet and greets and more. NEW FOR 2023, VIP Lounge- Six Flags New England now offers a premium VIP Lounge for a minimal upcharge per person. Guests can sit back and relax in an air conditioned, climate controlled space with free Wi-Fi, leather furniture, fruit infused water, unlimited fountain beverages, free snacks, charging stations and more. This ideal space is a perfect work station, meeting location or ideal spot for those who need to recharge and relax.

Hurricane Harbor opens Saturday and runs weekends and select days through Sunday, June 11th. Daily operation begins on Saturday, June 17th. The park added more shaded areas, a themed Cabana Cove, Celebration Cabanas, a new photo opportunity, and more.

Six Flags New England is currently open on weekends and select days. It will be open daily starting on Wednesday, June 7th.