Six Flags offers discounted admission with sock donation

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Six Flags along with the Springfield Rescue Mission will be launching a Winter Solstice Sock Drive Saturday in Agawam.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Six Flags will be collecting packages of new winter socks to spread awareness for National Homeless Remembrance Day on the first day of winter.

Guests who donate to the drive will receive a discounted park admission of $20.19. Packages must include a minimum of 8 pairs and are suggested to be warm and thick. The discount offer is valid one coupon, per person, per donation of a new package of socks.

All donations will remain local and benefit the Springfield Rescue Mission.