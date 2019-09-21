Six Flags offers free admission for diaper donations on Saturday and Sunday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s a busy weekend with the Big E roaring and Six Flags dealing out free admission.

Six Flags New England is offering free admission in exchange for diaper donations.

Guests who bring a new, sealed box of diapers to the gate Saturday or Sunday will get free admission to the park.

Donations will support Square One, a Springfield based organization that helps low income families.

Six Flags told us more than 400 boxes have been donated so far.

Robert Powlowski told 22News he thinks this is a great thing. “I think it’s a great thing that a corporation’s finally doing something to help out the community,” said Powlowski.

National Diaper Week begins Monday. One in three mothers don’t have enough diapers for their kids.