Six Flags offers free admission for new winter coat donations

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Six Flags will be hosting New England’s largest coat drive Saturday to benefit Square One in Springfield.

According to a news release sent to 22News, winter coats will be collected throughout the day at the park’s main gate starting at 2 p.m. Coat donations can be any size. Other warm essentials will be collected as well.

Square One along with their affiliated partners will be distributing the donations within the area to help keep children and Springfield families warm during this winter season.

Guests who bring in a new winter coat will receive free admission for Sunday, December 1 only. Please be advised the offer is valid for one ticket, per person, per donation of a new coat. Others who bring in hats, gloves, and a scarf set will receive park entry for only $20.19.

