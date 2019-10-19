Six Flags offers free admission with 20 craft supply donation

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Six Flags New England is offering free admission tickets with a donation of 20 crafts supplies to support The Boys and Girls Club of West Springfield.

According to a news release sent to 22News, guests who bring in at least 20 craft supply items will receive free admission on Sunday, October 20 only. This offer is valid per person, per donation of 20 items of craft supplies.

Supplies will be collected throughout the entire day on Sunday from park opening hours at 12:00 p.m.

Suggested supplies include crayons, markers, colored pencils, construction paper, pipe cleaners, yarn, string, stickers, scissors, etc.

AAHHHHH! Don't worry, we're just SCREAMING FOR CRAFT SUPPLIES this Sunday!!! Let us know you're coming and thank you for all your support! Posted by Boys and Girls Club of West Springfield on Thursday, October 17, 2019

The donated items will help encourage students to expand their creativity and artistic abilities during afterschool programs at the Boys and Girls Club in West Springfield.