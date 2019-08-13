Six Flags offers free admission with 20+ school supplies

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Six Flags New England is offering free admission to guests with 20 or more school supply items on August 16.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Six Flags is partnering up with the United Way of Pioneer Valley to help “keep kids on track.”

Donations will be collected in the pick-up drop off section located across the street from the theme park. Offer is valid one ticket per person, per donation.

All school supplies collected will be donated to the United Way of Pioneer Valley’s annual “Stuff the Bus” campaign. The campaign helps Springfield and Holyoke children in need start off the school year successfully.