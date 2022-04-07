AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Six Flags New England is ready to reopen weekends for the start of its 22nd season.

The amusement park opens Saturday and will be open every weekend until the full season begins during the Memorial Day holiday. Six Flags’ Jennifer McGrath told 22News, visitors to Six Flags will notice a series of improvements to the amenities.

“It’s really imperative when our guests come in it’s a smooth experience, to find all the information how to get here, is going to be so incredibly smooth,” Jennifer said. “With the Six Flags app, you hold Six Flags in your pocket with any answer to your questions.”

In addition to being open weekends only until Memorial Day, the park will also be open on what’s described as special days.