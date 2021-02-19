Six Flags preparing for spring opening with virtual hiring event

AGAWAM, Mass (WWLP) – Six Flags New England is hiring seasonal employees for the 2021 season and will hold a virtual hiring event next weekend.

The “Rapid Hiring Event” will take place starting on Friday, February 26 through Sunday, February 28. Interested candidates can apply at sixflagsjobs.com and will be directed to the rapid and virtual hiring process during that time.

According to Six Flags New England spokesperson Jennifer McGrath, the park is preparing to reopen in the spring pending the Massachusetts guidance. The newest ride, Supergirl Sky Flyer, soars seven stories through the air in open-air vehicles. It’s a giant disc that spins and tilts riders higher and higher.

Six Flags New England is hiring the following all positions including:

Rides

Admissions

Food service

Games

Lifeguards

Loss prevention

Cleanliness team

EMTs

Security officers

Entertainment

Retail and more

Applicants must be at least 16 years old to apply, the starting pay is $13.50 and hour with flexible schedules, and free park admission included.