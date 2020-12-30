Six Flags presents $1K check to Springfield Boys & Girls Club

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Six Flags New England is spreading a little bit of joy as the holiday season winds down.

The theme park has partnered with the Springfield Boys & Girls Club this year. On Tuesday, they made a donation at the Carew Street location.

Six Flags presented the Boys & Girls Club with a $1,000 check and over 20,000 fruit snack packs for the kids.

“Me, walking around these hallways, I’m just filled with so much joy and I feel like the holiday season is still going on because we truly are giving this time of year,” said Jennifer McGrath, Communications Manager at Six Flags.

Six Flags is keeping the holiday spirit going for just a little bit longer. The Holiday in the Park lights display runs through Sunday, January 3.