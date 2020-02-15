Six Flags seeking thousands of applicants for 2020 season

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Thousands of jobs are up for grabs at Six Flags New England for their upcoming 2020 season.

There were many new faces lining up to be interviewed Saturday, but there is also a fair share that are hoping to get hired again this year.

“I’m hoping, so trying to not jinx anything here,” said Fahad Rahmat of West Springfield. “I think I put in some good work last year and I’m hoping for a chance to build on that this year.”

Six Flags New England is the region’s largest seasonal employer. They are looking to hire more than 3,000 employees for their 2020 season.

“We need a lot of folks,” Jennifer McGrath, communications manager at Six Flags New England told 22News. “We have over 100 attractions at Six Flags, games rides, security, it’s kind of like our own little town here and we need everyone.”

Wages start at $12.75 an hour and interested applicants must be at least 16-years-old. Six Flags is hiring for all of their departments and they told 22News what qualities in their candidates they are looking for.

“I’ve been here for 10 years and I learned the ins and outs of how to deal with high volume, with how to cook products so all we are looking for are people who are ready to learn and willing to learn,” Food Service Supervisor Mike Willis said.

2020 is also a special year for Six Flags New England. The theme park will be celebrating its 20th birthday in Agawam.

The job fair will continue Sunday and Monday at the Human Resources Building from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.