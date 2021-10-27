Six people honored for rescuing passengers of fiery crash in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The quick life saving actions from bystanders following a fiery crash in West Springfield last month has earned them recognition from town officials.

Six employees of Central Chevrolet in West Springfield were awarded Hometown Hero Awards Wednesday. The employees honored were:

Joseph Healy

Angel Candelaria

Ed O’Grady

Rick Benoit

James English

Joseph DeLiso

The men ran into a dangerous situation, quickly extinguished an engulfed vehicle and pulled two passengers to safety before first responders arrived.

The Hometown Hero Award was presented at Central Chevrolet by Mayor Reichelt, Chief Connor and Chief Flaherty. Without their actions, this accident would have been much more tragic.

A 31-year-old woman, Anais Gomez, was killed in the accident. Three others were rescued from the vehicles and taken to the hospital. According to police, the two cars were both traveling eastbound when the SUV Gomez was in struck the other while passing it. The SUV then lost control, struck the guardrail, and rolled over before catching fire.