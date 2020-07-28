Six people without a home after multi-family house fire in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Six people are without a home after a multi-family house fire early Tuesday morning in Springfield.

22News crew went to the area of 24-26 Commonwealth Avenue around 2 a.m where they saw flames coming from inside a window on the top floor.

Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte told 22News the fire started on the 2nd floor porch and then spread to the attic. Piemonte also said no injuries were reported and the building’s landlord is providing the six residents with a place to stay for now.

The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating the cause of the fire.

