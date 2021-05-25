1 Holyoke, 6 Chicopee teachers receive donation during teacher appreciation month

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – SONIC Drive-In announced that they have donated $1.5 million to teachers on Teacher Appreciation Day, including a Holyoke teacher receiving $202 and six teachers in Chicopee who received a combined donation of $941.00.

SONIC Drive-in wishes to honor the creative efforts teachers have made to maneuver their ever-shifting learning environments and keep students engaged this past year. The $1.5 million donation aims to help fund more than 7,000 teacher requests across the country in need of critical resources.

Ms. Rosso-Gosselin at Maurice Donahue Elementary School in Holyoke received funding for the project “Flexible Seating Is Just Right!”

In Chicopee, the following teachers at four schools received funding:

Mrs. Bello at Chicopee High School for the project “Meeting the Basic Needs of Young People” Mrs. Brault at Lambert LaVoie Memorial School for the project “STEM Creative Coding & Robotic Fun!” Mrs. Garvey at Lambert LaVoie Memorial School for the project “Summer Reading Success!” Ms. D. at Lambert LaVoie Memorial School for the project “Standing Out Bright” Mrs. Poli at Patrick E Bowe School for the project “Let’s Get Mrs. Poli Moving!” Mrs. Pacileo at Streiber Mem Elementary School for the project “Magnetic Desk Shelves”

“Teachers took this past year head-on, engineering a variety of innovative methods to keep their students learning in both in-person and virtual classrooms. We express our gratitude to teachers like these, who create inspirational learning environments for students during a challenging time,” said Lori Abou Habib, Chief Marketing Officer for SONIC.

SONIC has donated more than $19 million to public school teachers, helping more than 36,000 teachers and impacting nearly 7.4 million students in public schools nationwide since 2009.