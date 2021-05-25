1 Holyoke, 6 Chicopee teachers receive donation during teacher appreciation month

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – SONIC Drive-In announced that they have donated $1.5 million to teachers on Teacher Appreciation Day, including a Holyoke teacher receiving $202 and six teachers in Chicopee who received a combined donation of $941.00.
SONIC Drive-in wishes to honor the creative efforts teachers have made to maneuver their ever-shifting learning environments and keep students engaged this past year. The $1.5 million donation aims to help fund more than 7,000 teacher requests across the country in need of critical resources.
Ms. Rosso-Gosselin at Maurice Donahue Elementary School in Holyoke received funding for the project “Flexible Seating Is Just Right!”
In Chicopee, the following teachers at four schools received funding:
- Mrs. Bello at Chicopee High School for the project “Meeting the Basic Needs of Young People”
- Mrs. Brault at Lambert LaVoie Memorial School for the project “STEM Creative Coding & Robotic Fun!”
- Mrs. Garvey at Lambert LaVoie Memorial School for the project “Summer Reading Success!”
- Ms. D. at Lambert LaVoie Memorial School for the project “Standing Out Bright”
- Mrs. Poli at Patrick E Bowe School for the project “Let’s Get Mrs. Poli Moving!”
- Mrs. Pacileo at Streiber Mem Elementary School for the project “Magnetic Desk Shelves”
“Teachers took this past year head-on, engineering a variety of innovative methods to keep their students learning in both in-person and virtual classrooms. We express our gratitude to teachers like these, who create inspirational learning environments for students during a challenging time,” said Lori Abou Habib, Chief Marketing Officer for SONIC.
SONIC has donated more than $19 million to public school teachers, helping more than 36,000 teachers and impacting nearly 7.4 million students in public schools nationwide since 2009.