LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Six students will graduate from Willie Ross School for the Deaf (WRSD) at this year’s commencement on Friday. The commencement ceremony will take place June 10th at 6 p.m. at the school’s Longmeadow campus, 32 Norway Street. WRSD leadership, graduates, and their families will be present for the ceremony.

The six graduates are:

Solomon Shtrom (Springfield)

Natavia Cobb (Springfield)

Darlin Betemi (Springfield)

Ashley Marrero (Springfield)

Corbin Marcil (Easthampton)

Cameron Veprauskas (Southwick)

The graduation will be live-streamed on WRSD’s Facebook page. The stream will feature ASL interpreters as well as captioning for complete access.