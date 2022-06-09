LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Six students will graduate from Willie Ross School for the Deaf (WRSD) at this year’s commencement on Friday. The commencement ceremony will take place June 10th at 6 p.m. at the school’s Longmeadow campus, 32 Norway Street. WRSD leadership, graduates, and their families will be present for the ceremony.
The six graduates are:
- Solomon Shtrom (Springfield)
- Natavia Cobb (Springfield)
- Darlin Betemi (Springfield)
- Ashley Marrero (Springfield)
- Corbin Marcil (Easthampton)
- Cameron Veprauskas (Southwick)
The graduation will be live-streamed on WRSD’s Facebook page. The stream will feature ASL interpreters as well as captioning for complete access.