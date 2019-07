LUDLOW, Mass (WWLP) – A six-vehicle crash caused a slow down on the Mass Pike in Ludlow Thursday morning.

Massachusetts State Police Lt. Tom Ryan told 22News, the crash took place around 6:40 a.m. going Westbound on the Pike just after Exit 7.

Lt. Ryan said two people were taken to Baystate Medical Center with minor injuries.

All lanes are currently open and the cause of the crash is under investigation.