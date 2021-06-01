Sixteen Acres recovery from the June 1 tornado, 10 years after

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Sixteen Acres section of Springfield experienced damage from the June 1st tornado.

Although it wasn’t as bad as the destruction in some parts of the city, large trees did fall on homes causing significant damage. The Veterans Memorial Golf Course also sustained quite a bit of damage from the tornado.

“There were a lot of trees I remember one specific tree on the par 5 on the back nine and it’s no longer there. It was a large tree and it’s gone, a lot of trees on the side were ripped up as well.” Mitch Torff

The golf course is back up and running and 10 years later there are very few signs of damage in the area of Parker Street and Acrebrook Road that were affected by the tornado.