HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The state’s highest court has ruled that criminal cases against the former superintendent and former medical director at the Holyoke Soldiers Home can resume, a year and a half after a Hampden Superior Court judge had dismissed grand jury indictments against them.

The Supreme Judicial Court ruled Thursday that the superior court judge had erred in dismissing the indictments back in the fall of 2021.

Walsh, who was the superintendent of the Soldiers Home, and Clinton, who was medical director, were charged with elder neglect for their alleged failure to provide services or treatment to veterans at the Soldiers Home during the 2020 COVID-19 outbreak at the facility, in which more than 70 veterans died.

The defense had argued that Walsh and Clinton specifically could not be charged under state law, because they did not provide primary care to residents. They further argued that no one should have been held criminally responsible in connection to the outbreak.

In their opinion Thursday, written by Justice Dalila Argaez Wendlandt, the majority of justices said that will have to be decided at trial.

“Of course, sometimes bad things happen for no discernible reason, and no one is to blame. At any subsequent trial, prosecutors will need to prove their case. We conclude only that they will have the opportunity to do so,” Wendlandt wrote.

Two of the court’s seven justices, David Lowy and Elspeth Cypher, dissented.