SJC rejects appeal of man convicted of killing Wilbraham native Amy Lorde

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The state’s highest court has rejected an appeal by the man convicted of killing Wilbraham native Amy Lorde in 2013.

The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court upheld the first-degree murder conviction of Edwin Alemany. He had appealed his conviction, arguing that his attorney was ineffective but the SJC ruled against him.

Alemany kidnapped and killed the 24-year-old Lord in July 2013 when she was living in South Boston. He forced her to drive her own SUV to several ATMs and withdraw money before he killed her.

He was sentenced to life without parole.