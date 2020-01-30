Skateboarder covers up graffiti after Agawam park is vandalized

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A skate park in Agawam was vandalized but one local skater took it upon himself to clean it up.

During the winter Agawam’s skate park is closed because of the snow so a makeshift skate park is made under the covered pavilion in Perry Lane Park.

One afternoon, Nick Axton went to the park to skateboard. He noticed explicit graffiti painted all over the building that faces the skate park.

Axton then went home to get his own materials like construction lights, primer and paint in order to cover up the graffiti.

“This is our area we use for skating and not just people who skate here and the younger kids that see that but people walking their dogs through here and stuff like that,” he told 22News.

Axton continued, “This is a neighborhood, this is our community so you know, just trying to preserve the name we have as skateboarders too.”

He also added that he wanted to paint over to make sure no one thought the people that skateboard there were responsible for the graffiti.