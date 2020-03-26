Ski Blandford announces closure, will not open next season

BLANDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) — Ski Blandford announced Thursday that it will be closing its business and will not be opening next season.

According to a statement from Ski Blandford, the closure was decided due to the “present economic uncertainties” and costly investments in upgrading the ski area.

Over the last three seasons we have made significant investments in Ski Blandford’s infrastructure. We fixed the lifts, upgraded the electrical system, replaced snowmaking pipe, and added snow guns. Everyone involved has worked hard to make Ski Blandford a success. We are proud of the Ski Blandford team; they have done an outstanding job. However, after all this hard work, we are still losing money. Unfortunately, Butternut cannot continue to support the losses we have experienced at Blandford. When you add present economic uncertainties to the mix, we are forced to make a very hard business decision. Jef Murdock, President & Ronald W. Crozier, General Manager

Ski Blandford said it was not an easy decision to make, and they are very disappointed to have to share the news.

According to the statement, if you purchased an Early Bird Season Pass for next season (2020-2021), you may transfer your pass to Ski Butternut at no charge.

Questions on bonus vouchers or refunds should be directed to Lisa@skiblandford.com by April 15. After April 15, all questions should be directed to to sarah@skibutternut.com.

You can call the Butternut office at 413-528-2000 x111, for questions on discounts for Blandford Ski season passes from this year.

It is also asked that due to the coronavirus pandemic that people do not go to Ski Blandford without making prior arrangements.