Ski enthusiasts hit the slopes at Blandford Ski Area

BLANDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – For some skiers, nothing beats the feel of racing down a mountain during the winter.

“This is the best time of year for us,” says Michael Oleksak of West Springfield.

The Blandford Ski Area opened December 20, and skiers and riders are glad to be back on the slopes again.

“I started skiing here in the 80s so it’s home for us and it’s a nice warm day for us,” Oleksak told 22News. “It’s a warm day, great fresh air, kids are active, nothing better.”

It was a great day for skiing in Blandford Sunday, they described the conditions as loose granule.

Blandfod Ski said they haven’t been able to make as much snow because of the mild weather but with freezing rain on the way, expect conditions to change.

“Our groomer will be in tonight and he will prep the slopes,” general manager Ron Crozier told 22News. “We anticipate to open tomorrow but safety is our priority for our employees and the guests.”

“The precipitation, we are going to get, we will just mix it in with the snow,” Crozier added. “Eventually we will make snow again and you won’t even be able to tell this happened.”

He recommends skiers and riders take it slow over the next few days in anticipation of slippery conditions.

Blandford Ski is hoping to stay open until at least mid-March this year, weather permitting.