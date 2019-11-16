Sled Expo at The Big E showcases latest snowmobiles, sports accessories

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Snowmobile lovers from all over New England are making the 2019 Sled Expo at The Big E their destination this weekend.

Hundreds are checking out the latest in snowmobile technology at the Young building at The Big E fairgrounds in West Springfield.

Attendants of the weekend long expo range from lifelong snowmobile riders to families who only recently took up the winter sport.

John and Brenda Mazza of Belchertown said they got into snowmobiling just two years ago.

“I can go fast on it and something for us to do after the kids left the house,” Mazza told 22News.

This is the 50th anniversary of the Sled Expo. It is sponsored by the snowmobile association of Massachusetts.

The largest snowmobile show in New England continues into Sunday at the young building on the grounds of The Big E.