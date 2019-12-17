Sleet in western Massachusetts made for slippery driving conditions

(WWLP) – You might not have had much to shovel in terms of snow, but a significant amount of sleet made for some slippery conditions on the roads Tuesday.

Sleet is the name for ice pellets that are mixed with rain or snow and can cause the roads to be slippery.

“Usually if I have my car in 4 wheel drive its fine but if you drive your car with two-wheel drive it’s too slippery.” -Pavel Arbuzov of Chicopee

Sleet is already frozen when it falls from the sky while freezing rain doesn’t freeze over until it touches the ground.