Slick road conditions in Hampden County due to freezing rain, rain

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hampden County is experiencing slick road conditions due to the rain and freezing rain Tuesday morning.

The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for ice that’s leading to very slick road conditions.

Roads in West Springfield are currently just wet because crews have been out treating the roads but drivers are still advised to be cautious when driving.

It’s important to just give yourself lots of extra time and take it slow because even if roads are treated ice can form and surprise you.

MassDOT is reminding drivers to slow down, wear a seatbelt, and minimize distractions like your cell phone.

MassDOT will continue snow and ice operations into the overnight hours.