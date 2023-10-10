WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A home in West Springfield is decorated for Halloween with a message for people who pass by.

The giant skeleton is nearly two stories high in front of a West Springfield home that is holding a sign that says “SLOW DOWN I smell children.” The skelly has its eyes lit up and is also holding a regular-sized skeleton that could be perhaps its child.

In the full picture below, you can see the home has Halloween-colored lights that are stung across the porches and entangled in the skeleton. There is a graveyard that sits on the lawn surrounded by DANGER tape. Halloween decor is also spread across the bottom porch and a happy resident waving above the skelly on the second floor!

Looks like this house is ready for trick-or-treaters this year, there is even a sign hidden on the porch that may say “YOU HONK WE DRINK.”

Tips to keep your kids safe while trick or treating

Advise your children to be safe while crossing streets by using traffic signals and crosswalks and looking both ways. Keep electronic devices down, heads up, and always use sidewalks. Anyone under the age of 12 should be accompanied by an adult.

For kids old enough to go out by themselves make sure they trick or treat in well-lit areas that they are familiar with. And it’s getting darker earlier now, parents can put reflective tape or stickers on candy bags so their kids stick out in the dark.

Popular trick-or-treating hours are from 5:30 to 9:30 in the evening so be extra aware on the roads during those hours.