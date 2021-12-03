SLOW DOWN! Springfield police conducting traffic enforcement on Parker Street

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are conducting traffic enforcement on Parker Street in Springfield Friday afternoon.
According to a news release from the Springfield Police Department, the Traffic, Metro and Ordinance Units along with the Massachusetts State Police will be conducting high visibility traffic enforcement between 12 and 4 p.m. on Parker Street.
The newly developed traffic enforcement plan was made public last month due to recent deadly car accidents in the city. Officers have since conducted two high visibility traffic enforcement efforts on State Street and Boston Road that have led to 150 citations, approximately 20 criminal complaints and one arrest.
Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood is urging drivers to slow down, the majority of the citations involve speeding or distracted driving.
“The goal here is compliance. We want drivers to pay attention, slow down and put their phones away. We want drivers and pedestrians to get home safely. We want to alert all drivers of police presence ahead so that they slow down and we do not have to issue a citation or investigate another fatal crash. As it gets dark earlier, we urge pedestrians and bicyclists to follow the rules of the road and be bright and visible. When you cross the street don’t assume a driver sees you or will slow down, because far too often they don’t. Our ultimate goal is public safety for everyone on the road,” said Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood.
MAP: Parker Street in Springfield
Fines:
- $105 for drivers going 1-10 miles per hour over the speed limit and an increase $10 for every mile per hour over the speed limit after that.
- $355 for drivers going 35 miles per hour over the posted speed limit.
- $100 for drivers violating the hands free law for the first offense, $250 fine for a second offense and a $500 fine plus an insurance surcharge for 3rd and subsequent offense.