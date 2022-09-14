SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A graduation was held in downtown Springfield for the participants of the Springfield business education program.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno was in attendance to congratulate the 12 small businesses that participated in the RiseUp Springfield Business Education Program.

“This program in itself challenged me to a whole other level,” Jessika Rozki, owner and CEO of Rozki Rides told 22News. “It has been an amazing journey, knowing that I just started this as a hobby… I was able to work more on my business vs. in my business which was a huge accomplishment.”

The program kicked off in March, where the small businesses had to complete a six-month course which teaches business owners how to advance all aspects of their business operations, including financial management, marketing, and sales.