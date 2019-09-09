Small business owners met with Senator Eric Lesser Monday morning

Local small business owners were able to discuss opportunities and obstacles that they face on a daily basis with one another Monday morning.

The Massachusetts Small Business Development Center and Senator Eric Lesser held a round-table, open discussion to help solve the challenges that growing companies in Massachusetts may have.

Senator Lesser met with business owners once a year in hopes of closing the gap between the economies in the eastern and western part of the state.

“The eastern mass economy is growing much faster than the western Mass economy so it’s really hard. It’s hard especially for our family-owned businesses here locally in western Mass to stay competitive so we are really here to help deliver the message that we hear you and we want to help you,” Senator Eric Lesser said.

22News spoke with some of the small business owners who were at the meeting and many of them said they feel like they can’t compete with larger businesses.

“We are a small business owner so it’s really hard to try and compete with bigger business owners and try to have many local 107s or anyone who wants to work with us and just to give us a chance,” Elizabeth Ramos co-owner of Andy Ramos Electric in Holyoke said.

All of the attendees are local business owners representing a number of different industries including web design, banking, and construction.

The Massachusetts Small Business Development Center provides free business advice to prospective and existing small businesses.