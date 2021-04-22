Small businesses making the commitment to sustainability

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A few small businesses are making a commitment to sustainability.

This is about four restaurants supporting one another as they take on a business model aimed to reduce food waste.

This is a collaboration between Monsoon Roastery, Nosh Restaurant, Urban Artisan Farm, and Corsello Butcheria. Now forming this group called the “Urban Food Brood.” During Thursday’s briefing, the group talked about the efforts they are making to reduce their environmental impact.

With a goal to be completely waste-free in the next four to five years.

Jack Wysocki from Urban Artisan Farm told 22News, “We have our compost so all our organic matter can go into the compost. Compostable paper cups. Napkins, utensils. Anything that we can save from going into a landfill, we will”

According to the Food and Drug Administration, the US wastes about 30 to 40 percent of its food supply, 31 percent of that loss comes from retail and consumers.