Small sinkhole forming on residential road in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News went to check out a viewer’s report of a potential sinkhole on a residential road in Chicopee on Wednesday.

When we got there, we found a baseball-sized hole in the pavement of Old Field Road, near the intersection with Arthur Street.

Possible sinkhole? forming on Old Field Road in #Chicopee I contacted DPW to let them know pic.twitter.com/MeYvBuvDy7 — Monica Ricci (@MonicaWWLP) July 3, 2019

Chicopee DPW Director Elizabette Botelho told 22News they were unaware of the potential sinkhole, but they sent a foreman to check it out. She wants to remind residents to contact the DPW if they come across road issues so they can address them.

When 22News returned to Old Field Road Wednesday afternoon, the sinkhole appeared to be slightly larger.

22News drove by the sinkhole later Wednesday night and DPW had put a cone over the potential sinkhole.

Update: Drove by the sinkhole after work and it looks like the DPW stopped by! #Chicopee pic.twitter.com/V4rh4eY0aq — Monica Ricci (@MonicaWWLP) July 3, 2019

22News left a message with the DPW to see if they had plans to address the issue further.