Small Town Convenience opens in Tolland

TOLLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of Tolland welcomes a new business to the area.

The Tolland Police Department shared the news on their Facebook page with several photos welcoming Bill and Nicky Magni’s new store. Small Town Convenience is located in the center of town at 18 Colebrook River Road.

The convenience store offers your everyday essentials, fresh produce, and even Mrs. Murphy’s Donuts from Southwick.

According to Wikipedia, Tolland has a population of 485 from the 2010 census, making it the smallest town in Hampden County by population. From the census of 2000, there were 426 people, 169 households and 114 families residing in town.

There are currently two homes for sale in Tolland.

A spring cleanup is scheduled for Saturday, April 24 in Granville and Tolland from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Pick up bags and street assignments at The Tolland Public Safety Complex. Refreshments will be available and participants are required to wear a mask.

The COVID-19 vaccines are open to Tolland residents on April 30 at Eastern State Exposition in West Springfield. To schedule an appointment visit Massachusetts Vaccine Signup or call 211.

Hampden County: