Smith and Wesson in Springfield confirm COVID-19 cases within facility

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Smith and Wesson in Springfield have confirmed 1 percent of employees have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Smith and Wesson spokesperson Elizabeth A. Sharp told 22News, the facility is focusing on incorporating intensified cleaning and sanitizing protocols. Sharp said new security protocols are in place at security checkpoints to limit crows and eliminate unnecessary handling of containers and bags.

Other precautionary measures being taken include the following:

Cleaning activities have been increased, utilizing anti-microbial agents identified by the US Environmental Protection Agency as effective against the virus that causes COVID-19, and additional staff hired to do this critical work

Social distancing to the greatest extent possible in all workspaces, rooms, and common areas

Hand sanitizer stations are being monitored and filled more frequently

Sanitizing wipes have been installed in all common areas

Arrivals and departures and breaks and lunch periods have been staggered, seating in common areas is limited, the gym, food service, and cafeterias have been closed, internal doors have been opened, and other steps are taken to limit crowding, improve social distancing, and reduce the risk of transmitting illness

The facility ensures everyone entering the building is required to get their temperature checked as well as wear a face mask. Sharp also added several employees who were in quarantine at home in recent weeks have returned to work. The facility has modified its insurance policies to provide the flexibility that allows employees the choice to not work if they don’t feel comfortable.

Sharp said the facility has also begun to produce and ship face shields for PPE to a variety of medical facilities and first responders across western Massachusetts. The facility has donated over 3,200 thus far.