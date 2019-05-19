Smith College holds 141st commencement

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Two of the Seven Sisters Colleges held graduation ceremonies Sunday.

Smith College held its 141st commencement in Northampton Sunday morning.

The college awarded nearly 700 degrees. This year’s graduates came to Smith from 40 states and 31 countries around the globe.

A former co-chair of Smith’s Black Student Alliance told 22News she came to show her support for not just one person, but an entire community.

“Everybody that is African American on this campus is what I came to see because it’s a milestone,” Gelonnie Smith said.

Smith added that attending Sunday’s ceremony was especially important to her because of the racial tensions that have surfaced at the college recently.

