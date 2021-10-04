Smith & Wesson HQ leaves gunmakers without jobs in Springfield

Several people view a wall of Smith & Wesson handguns during the National Rifle Association convention in this 2007 file photo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News spoke with Congressman News about his reaction on the relocation of gunmaker Smith & Wesson.

“Disappointing,” that’s the word Congressman Neal used to describe the relocation of the big gunmaker facility because more than 500 jobs will be lost. It was announced last week that Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. will move its headquarters to Tennessee next year due to proposed firearms legislation. The gun manufacturer has been in Springfield since 1852.

The legislation, if enacted, would prevent Smith & Wesson from manufacturing products that accounted for more than 60% of its revenue last year. Congressman Neal saying we need to help get the people who are losing these jobs back to work quickly.

“We need to identify other opportunities for them in the region. They are people with a high skill set and I hope they are going to find again, a trampoline effect where they can bounce back in the regional economy.” Congressman Neal

The facility will remain operational in Springfield, but others in Connecticut and Missouri will close as part of the consolidation. More than 700 jobs will move from those facilities to the new headquarters in Maryville, Tennessee.