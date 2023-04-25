SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews were called to an explosion on Albany Street in Springfield Tuesday morning.

Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte confirmed with 22News that an explosion occurred at the Joseph Freedman Company located at 40 Albany Street. Three people were injured but are expected to be okay.

Numerous streets in the area are closed, including heavy traffic on I-291.

Code enforcement was called to inspect the structural integrity of the building. Captain Piemonte said there is no information at this time as to what caused the explosion.