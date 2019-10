CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A massive plume of smoke was visible across the Springfield area on Saturday, prompting questions all over town.

The Chicopee Fire Department reported the smoke came from Westover Air Base as they worked a controlled burn on the property.

The burn was visible all the way from Agawam and is meant to maintain healthy grasslands and prevent wildfires.

The base routinely burns off the field, most recently in March.