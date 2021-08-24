Smoke visible near Holyoke Fire Headquarters is a drill

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Fire Department is conducting a series of drills near the Commercial Street area in which residents may see smoke in the air.

People in the area may see a light haze of non-toxic smoke in the Commercial Street area behind Fire Headquarters between 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. according to the Holyoke Fire Department. Members of the fire department are conducting fire attack/search drills using training props.

Additional drills took place on August 3-4 in the same area of Group A and Group D.

