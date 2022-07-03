SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A fire started on Sunday morning at 23 Hiawatha Street due to improper disposal of smoking material.

According to the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad, they were called to the residence of 23 Hiawatha Street around 8:10 am Sunday Morning.

The fire began on the second floor and extended into the attic of the residence. Two people and a dog were inside the house but were safely rescued with no injuries.

22News spoke with Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte who told us, “The Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad investigated and determined the cause to be careless disposal of smoking materials.”

The two individuals are receiving help from the Red Cross at this time.