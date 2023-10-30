WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A good samaritan helped to rescue a snapping turtle after it was hit by a car in Westfield.
According to the Westfield Animal Control and Center, a good samaritan called them reporting that a snapping turtle had been struck by a vehicle. The turtle was found and was taken to a licensed Wildlife Rehab where he got the help that he needed.
It appears that the turtle had a large crack down the middle of its shell from being hit by the car. The turtle weighed 31 pounds and was named Marshall by the rehab center.
It is being asked that if you find sick, injured, or abandoned wildlife, do not touch them. Call animal control, or a licensed rehabber for assistance.
The Westfield Police Department, Turtle Rescue League, Berkshire County Turtle Rescue Inc, and the Lazuka’s Landing Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation helped assist in this rescue.
