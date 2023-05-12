WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After a hiatus due to the pandemic, the Westfield International Air show is back this weekend and there will be a lot to see. People will get their first look at the F-35 jets that will soon be stationed at Barnes Air National Guard Base in Westfield.

22News got a sneak peak Friday at all the different aircraft that will be on display during the air show. The Commander of the 104th Fighter Wing told 22News there will be static displays of every single fighter in the U.S. Air Force Inventory.

There will also be a number of performances from the army golden knights parachute team and Franklin’s flying circus. And to top it all off, the F-35 air combat demonstration team will take to the skies.

Col. David Halasi-Kun said they’ve been waiting years to put on this show, “We’ve thrown open the gates, we want the community to come in, we want them to see all the fantastic work that the thousand guardsman do in this base to defend the county and help the Commonwealth, and I want them to see all the air power that makes up the U.S. Air Force, Marine Corp and Army.”

The air show runs both Saturday and Sunday at Barnes Air National Guard Base. The parking lot opens at 7 a.m. Standard parking costs $20, but admission is free. If you’re planning to head to the show, you are in luck because this weekend’s weather is expected to be as nice as it was Friday.