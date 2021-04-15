Sneaker donation at Brightwood in honor of teenager who lost battle to cancer

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Vermont-based family of Peyton Smith, a sneaker lover who lost his battle with cancer at age 18, announced their donation of 75 pairs of sneakers for students at Brightwood School during a drive-by sneaker giveaway on April 15.

The Smith family describes Peyton as a teen who was “an avid, member, participant, and growing influencer of the sneaker culture community for many years” and who even traveled to Nike headquarters in 2019 to collaborate with some of the world’s most innovative sneaker designers to design a custom pair of Nike Air Jordan IV’s.

“These donations will definitely be put to good use and I can’t wait to see how happy the students will be to receive a new pair of sneakers,” said Brightwood Parent Facilitator Emily Cruzado.

Brightwood Principal Jose Escribano said sneakers are always popular, wanted and needed by elementary school students and added that the students, staff, families, and community are so grateful for the generosity of the Matthew and Dani Smith and their family.

“What a wonderful, thoughtful, and impactful way to remember Peyton with such generosity our students will be so excited. Learning about Peyton’s story was touching and moving for all within our school community,” said Escribano.

All donations are possible by the Shoes That Fit organization, for more information, click here.