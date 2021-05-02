Sneakerheads from all over meet for sole swap at Holyoke High

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Sneakerheads, an online community that buys, sells, trades and collects high-end shoes.

For the last year, the world has been talking about in-person events that had to be swapped out for something virtual. But Sunday, this virtual community hosted its first local in-person event.

Cam Hartmann, Emil Morales, and Josue Rios organized the Sole Swap. They dressed in their Sunday best. All three have built up an online following talking about their passion for sneakers.

“Growing up in Springfield, Holyoke, Chicopee I had never seen a sneaker event. So us three came together to bring this community together,” Rios said.

Setting up in the Holyoke high school parking lot Sunday morning, they didn’t think that many people would show up.

“It went all the way to the end of the parking lot,” Hartmann said.

50 vendors to be exact. Sneakerheads from as far as Rhode Island and New York. People they may have only known from a profile picture, now seeing their actual profile. Talking about shoes, some that come with a pretty big price tag. But Morales said this community is centered around so much more.

“A lot of people think that they see a price like $500 to $600 sometimes even $1,000 for a pair of shoes. At the end of the day, it’s all art. It’s art, they’re collectibles, just like cards, just like action figures and all that good stuff. Just because they’re on your feet doesn’t mean they’re not a collectible because each shoe has a story to it.”

The organizers said this event was such a success they plan to potentially make this a monthly thing.