Snoop Dogg, Dunkin’ team up to make breakfast sandwich available for one week only

(WWLP) – Dunkin’ and Snoop Dogg collaborated and made a breakfast sandwich featuring a donut bun and a plant-based sausage patty that can only be purchased this week.

The breakfast sandwich, named “Beyond D-O-Double G Sandwich,” is a Beyond Meat sausage patty, egg, and American cheese all inside of a sliced glazed donut which is a combination of the rappers’ favorite things.

🔥The Beyond D-O Double G Sandwich 🔥A delicious plant-based Beyond sausage patty, egg & American cheese all sandwiched on a sliced GLAZED DONUT, the perfect combo of @snoopdogg's favorite things. Available at participating locations nationwide, 1/13-1/19, while supplies last. pic.twitter.com/Sts7eCF0v6 — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) January 13, 2020

22News Reporter Nick Aresco went to Dunkin’ Monday to try out the sandwich himself and to see if it’s worth the hype.

You ask and you shall receive. I tried the Snoop Dog sandwich from Dunkin’. pic.twitter.com/hvOzxAr4KI — Nick Aresco (@ArescoNick) January 14, 2020

Dunkin’ first introduced the Beyond Meat Sausage Patty at participating restaurants in the U.S. on November 6 but just started selling Snoop Dogg’s version on Monday.

Snoop Dogg’s spin on the sandwich will be available until Sunday.