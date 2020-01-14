Snoop Dogg, Dunkin’ team up to make breakfast sandwich available for one week only

(WWLP) – Dunkin’ and Snoop Dogg collaborated and made a breakfast sandwich featuring a donut bun and a plant-based sausage patty that can only be purchased this week.
The breakfast sandwich, named “Beyond D-O-Double G Sandwich,” is a Beyond Meat sausage patty, egg, and American cheese all inside of a sliced glazed donut which is a combination of the rappers’ favorite things.
22News Reporter Nick Aresco went to Dunkin’ Monday to try out the sandwich himself and to see if it’s worth the hype.
Dunkin’ first introduced the Beyond Meat Sausage Patty at participating restaurants in the U.S. on November 6 but just started selling Snoop Dogg’s version on Monday.
Snoop Dogg’s spin on the sandwich will be available until Sunday.