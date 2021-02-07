Snow continues in Longmeadow

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Just before the sun went down in Longmeadow, a steady stream of snow was filtering through, collecting on the ground as plows made frequent rounds on the main roads.



While people were breaking out the snow shovel or snow blower, David Carrington was out on a mission.

“I needed to go for a walk anyway so I thought I’d go get some groceries,” Carrington told 22News, “It’s two miles each way.”

Carrington said the type of snow made it easy to walk through.

“It’s pretty good on the sidewalks. It had been cleared so it was about four inches and it’s kind of wet so it’s not that slippery.”

Carrington was one of many getting groceries ahead of the big game. He realized partway through his walk back he forgot the sugar. It’s safe to say he planned on taking the car for that trip.