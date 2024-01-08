CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Falling snow and sliding ice pose a serious threat to not only you, but other motorists on the road. Especially when you’re driving at high speeds, snow and ice can fly off your roof or trunk creating an ice projectile, putting you and other motorists in danger.

We’ve all been there before, snow comes off another vehicle and hits your windshield causing your life to flash before your eyes, but is it illegal to leave snow on your car?

Contrary to popular belief, Massachusetts does not have a law requiring you to remove snow from your car. Not cleaning the snow off your vehicle isn’t illegal, but you can face some serious legal issues.

Richard Paciulli of Amherst, who drives a tractor trailer, tries to do the best he can to clear all the snow off his truck, “I have an extension pole that you use for painting that extends out about 15 feet and I do the best I can.”

Unlike large truck companies, independent truck drivers like Paciulli, have to clear the snow by hand, to avoid dropping large sheets of snow at high speeds on other vehicles. Several Massachusetts laws can be used to cite drivers for snow and ice. You can receive a civil violation for an unsecured load that carries fines of up to 200 dollars.

On the Mass Pike, you can be fined $100 for not removing snow from the roof of your car. You can also be held responsible if snow and ice from your car cause an accident.